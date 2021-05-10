Spread the love



















Oxygen from Sterlite plant to help South TN overcome crisis

Chennai: The production of oxygen from the controversial Sterlite plant in Tuticorin is likely to start from Wednesday, thus helping 7 to 8 districts of South Tamil Nadu getting ample stock of gaseous Oxygen. This will help overcome the logistical delay in supply from other parts of the state to South Tamil Nadu.

The state government and the local administration have already provided critical support in reactivating Sterlite’s oxygen plant. All necessary approvals were provided in war footing to start production of oxygen which will help mitigate the crisis.

The company will be initially supplying 35 MT of liquid oxygen and additionally it has the capacity to fill another 30 MT of gaseous Oxygen. SIPCOT- the state government body, which is coordinating with the industries, is getting the required cylinders ready.

The Sterlite company according to sources, will be increasing the production of both liquid and gaseous oxygen to 100 MT each within a fortnight.

However, with the local administration allowing activists to monitor the functioning of the plant there may be hitches in the production. The Supreme Court had ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee under the Tuticorin district collector with the District Superintendent of police as a member and this committee was to give assurance to the local people on the safety of the plant.