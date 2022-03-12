Oxygen Plant-Manifold Unit-Additional MICU Launched on 181st Birthday of FMCI Founder

With Motto ‘HEAL & COMFORT’, Oxygen Plant-Manifold Unit-Additional MICU Launched on 181st Birthday of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, Mangaluru (FMCI) Founder Rev Fr Augustus Muller S.J
Mangaluru: 12 March 2022 was a day of CELEBRATION, when the happy Mullerian Family comprising of Priests, Nuns, Doctors, Nurses, Health Care and Non-Health Care staff joined together in celebrating the 181st Birthday of their founder Father Augustus Muller SJ- and they called the celebration as “Founder’s Day of FMCI (Father Muller Charitable Institutions)”, where the FMCI family gathered in large numbers with love and pride. Fr Augustus Muller was a visionary like no other – who started his service in the simplest form for the suffering humanity – and has today become the foundation of who the FMCI family are and what they do every day, it was time to pay respect to the great visionary and founder Fr Augustus Muller as they celebrated his 181st birthday.
During its 141 years of existence, Father Muller’s which has grown exponentially over the past century and now is formed by a multitude of institutions, like-Father Muller Medical College, Hospital & Central Laboratory; FMMC – Allied Health Sciences; FM Homeopathic Medical College, Hospital & Pharmaceutical division; FMCoSH; FM Simulation & Skills Centre; FM Research centre; FMCON & SON; St Joseph’s Leprosy Hospital; Rehabilitation Unit & Vailankanni de-addiction unit; FMH, Thumbay, and FM Salvadore Monteiro Rural Health Centre, Bajpe, has served the suffering humanity with care and love, keeping in mind “SERVICE before MONEY”. FMCI is accredited with the prestigious NAAC, NABH and NABL and this has been brought about by the persistent perseverance and diligence of each and every member of the Mullerian family. It is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing process of continual improvement in all dimensions.
FMCI is a basket of traditions where there is no discrimination and there is only ONE RELIGION – the religion of humanity. As a sign of this unity, representing various traditions and to showcase it colourfully, the FMCI family members gathered this morning to celebrate the Founder’s Day on 12 March 2022, beginning with a mass celebrated at St Joseph Chapel, with mass celebrated by Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, joined by other clergies of FMCI including Director of FMCI Fr Richard Coelho; Administrator FMMCH Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa; FMMC Administrator-Fr Ajith B Menezes; FMHMCH Administrator-Fr Roshan Crasta; Father Muller Hospital Thumbay Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo; Assistant Administrator of FMMC Fr Dheeraj Nelson Pais; Chaplain Fr George D’Souza; Fr Jeevan Sequeira- Assistant Administrator FMMC, among others. During the mass, prayers were offered for those humankind suffering due to the war between Russia and Ukraine- and after the mass which they all joined in the inauguration ceremony of the Oxygen Plant-Manifold Unit and Additional MICU. And it was time for everyone to bask in the visual and wholesome experience that awaited all.
On the 181st Birth Anniversary of Rev Fr Augustus Muller S.J., heralded every year by the Father Muller Charitable Institutions as FOUNDERS DAY, FMCI celebrated with thanksgiving to God., and the thanksgiving mass was attended by the priests of the management and the whole faculty, staff and students. The homily preached by the Bishop reflected on the saying that the “bad deeds of a person linger on forever, and the good deeds get buried with their bones”. This saying may not find true in the life of saints and laypersons where we talk only good of the dead. Fr Augustus Muller laid his life for the sick, poor and the needy, sacrificing his life for the sake of good and thus every person should attain the good and linger on the good of others.
The Thanksgiving Eucharistic Celebration was followed by the Inaugural and Blessing of the New Oxygen plant and Manifold unit and the Additional 20-bed MICU. The Director of FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho welcomed the gathering which was followed by the blessing of the instruments and premise by the Bishop.
Oxygen Plant and Manifold Unit:
Due to the COVID pandemic, the necessity for self-produced oxygen was felt. This was moreover made mandatory by the National Medial Council for Medical Education to have functional oxygen generating plant in every medical college hospital. The new oxygen plant, therefore, was envisaged by the management and thus the best of companies were selected for the final tender. The Oxygen Generator imported from Milan, Italy has a capacity of generating 586 Litre oxygen per minute with storage of 400 Ltr of gaseous oxygen. This is in addition to the already existing 20,000 Litre Medical Liquid Oxygen Storage Units in the hospital.
The Manifold Unit has been shifted for convenience purposes and helps deliver mixed air or different gases to the required stations for patient care. This has been modified and recalibrated to help maintain excellent quality of airflow and prevent wastage. The cost of the oxygen unit solely spent by the management is estimated to be Rs 80 lakhs.
Additional MICU:
The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has been at the forefront of healthcare in the coastal region and has been catering in specialized ICU care, which has been sought after by patients. The existing Medical Intensive Care Unit had an occupancy of 20 beds but due to the continuous demand by patients and well-wishers, the governing committee of FMCI decided to add another 20 beds to the hospital. The new MICU unit situated in the 1st Floor of the hospital block has been carved out of the existing ward and given a complete makeover. The MICU has been made patient and medic friendly with designated areas for receiving and transit of patients.
The dedicated ICU facilities of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital like Medical, Surgical, Paediatric, Neonatal, Burns, Casualty, Oncology, Cardiac, HDU amount to over 110 beds and with the addition of 20 MICU beds totals 130 ICU beds.
No doubt that the Father Muller Charitable Institutions has grown in stature and has become a beacon to those in distress in poor health. The everlasting image of Rev. Fr Augustus Muller sitting under the banyan tree dispensing homoeopathic medication 141 years ago has manifold itself into an institution par excellence in affordable healthcare, homoeopathic, allopathic, nursing and allied health care academics and activities. Having five colleges under its banner with a multitude of courses the institutions have flourished and has become a symbol of quality education the world over with its alumni in all reaches of the globe. The Director Rev Fr Richard A. Coelho has taken forward this yoke with renewed strength and zeal setting benchmarks in health care services and healthcare education.
It’s a matter of great pride and joy for the Diocese of Mangalore to see the Charitable Institutions having its motto “Heal and Comfort” carrying out the mandate of Jesus Christ, continuing the healing ministry. The administrators, governing board and centenary charitable society, management committee and advisory committee members along with the HOD’s, faculty and staff were present. It was indeed a great morning. Having gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. Indeed the whole celebration was put together by so many people who worked hard for the success of the event. And not to forget the man behind this entire extravaganza- the ONE and ONLY Fr Ajith Menezes-the Administrator of FMMC, who had keenly scrutinized the celebration proceedings.
Quoting Saint Mother Teresa where she said, “I see Jesus in every human being. I say to myself, this is hungry Jesus, I must feed him. This is sick Jesus. This one has leprosy or gangrene; I must wash him and tend to him. I serve because I love Jesus”. In the Bible, Jesus says, “Whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me”- therefore we should follow these words when we serve humankind. Saint Mother Teresa knew her mission and she did it the right way. Similarly, Father Muller who sowed the seed 141 years ago, has now grown into a mighty tree with vast branches. Even though these days, health care has become a money-making business, at FMCI, they think of service to humankind first, then think of making money. Service to mankind with a smile, care and with the motto “Heal and Comfort”. Right from the ward boy, security to the doctors, they are all like a family at FMCI, serving as a Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ.