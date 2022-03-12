Oxygen Plant-Manifold Unit-Additional MICU Launched on 181st Birthday of FMCI Founder

Mangaluru: 12 March 2022 was a day of CELEBRATION, when the happy Mullerian Family comprising of Priests, Nuns, Doctors, Nurses, Health Care and Non-Health Care staff joined together in celebrating the 181st Birthday of their founder Father Augustus Muller SJ- and they called the celebration as “Founder’s Day of FMCI (Father Muller Charitable Institutions)”, where the FMCI family gathered in large numbers with love and pride. Fr Augustus Muller was a visionary like no other – who started his service in the simplest form for the suffering humanity – and has today become the foundation of who the FMCI family are and what they do every day, it was time to pay respect to the great visionary and founder Fr Augustus Muller as they celebrated his 181st birthday.

During its 141 years of existence, Father Muller’s which has grown exponentially over the past century and now is formed by a multitude of institutions, like-Father Muller Medical College, Hospital & Central Laboratory; FMMC – Allied Health Sciences; FM Homeopathic Medical College, Hospital & Pharmaceutical division; FMCoSH; FM Simulation & Skills Centre; FM Research centre; FMCON & SON; St Joseph’s Leprosy Hospital; Rehabilitation Unit & Vailankanni de-addiction unit; FMH, Thumbay, and FM Salvadore Monteiro Rural Health Centre, Bajpe, has served the suffering humanity with care and love, keeping in mind “SERVICE before MONEY”. FMCI is accredited with the prestigious NAAC, NABH and NABL and this has been brought about by the persistent perseverance and diligence of each and every member of the Mullerian family. It is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing process of continual improvement in all dimensions.

FMCI is a basket of traditions where there is no discrimination and there is only ONE RELIGION – the religion of humanity. As a sign of this unity, representing various traditions and to showcase it colourfully, the FMCI family members gathered this morning to celebrate the Founder’s Day on 12 March 2022, beginning with a mass celebrated at St Joseph Chapel, with mass celebrated by Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, joined by other clergies of FMCI including Director of FMCI Fr Richard Coelho; Administrator FMMCH Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa; FMMC Administrator-Fr Ajith B Menezes; FMHMCH Administrator-Fr Roshan Crasta; Father Muller Hospital Thumbay Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo; Assistant Administrator of FMMC Fr Dheeraj Nelson Pais; Chaplain Fr George D’Souza; Fr Jeevan Sequeira- Assistant Administrator FMMC, among others. During the mass, prayers were offered for those humankind suffering due to the war between Russia and Ukraine- and after the mass which they all joined in the inauguration ceremony of the Oxygen Plant-Manifold Unit and Additional MICU. And it was time for everyone to bask in the visual and wholesome experience that awaited all.

Bishop compliments & Praises Capt Michael Saldanha for his efforts in the evacuation of 380 plus Indian students to India from Ukraine