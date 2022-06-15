P L Dharma Continues as MU Registrar as Govt Withdraws Appointment of New Registrar

P L Dharma Continues as Mangalore University Registrar as Karnataka State Government Withdraws Appointment of New Registrar

Mangaluru: According to sources from Mangalore University, the Karnataka State Government has withdrawn its order appointing a new registrar (evaluation) at Mangalore University, allowing the services of the previous appointee P L Dharma to continue, till further orders.

It is learnt that the order was withdrawn, as there was wide criticism and opposition from many quarters, for the sudden transfer. The change of registrar (evaluation) was about to happen, when the evaluation of a recently held semester examination was about to start.

P L DHARMA- Registrar Mangalore University

As per a senior professor at MU “The sudden change of guard would have hampered the ongoing evaluation process. Mangalore University had several complaints of botched examinations and results. The same had been rectified to a certain extent, after implementing several trial and error methods. If there was a sudden change of a person in charge, it could lead to delay and errors. We were not in support of the change, and are happy that the government has withdrawn the order,” .

Speaking to the media, P L Dharma, who will continue serving as registrar (evaluation), said, “The withdrawal of the order has come as a surprise to me, since I was to leave my post on Monday as per the earlier order However, on Monday evening, I received the official order from the government about the withdrawal of the order to appoint a new registrar (evaluation) . I will now continue to be in office, until further orders.”

On evaluation of the recently concluded examination,which started on Monday, P L Dharma said “All the permanent faculty have been assigned with the work. We are now sorting out issues related to guest faculty. The department of collegiate education has asked them to either teach or conduct evaluation. It will be expedited”

According to P S Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University “The state government has withdrawn the earlier order of appointment of a new registrar (evaluation). The reason could be that the evaluation process is on, and Mangalore University will soon adopt the Unified University and College Management System for evaluation,”