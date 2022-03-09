Paavs Ailo, Ani Malo Bhizailo! Thunder & Lightning marked Early Morning Surprise Showers in City

Paavs Ailo, Ani Malo Bhizailo! ( “It Rained & The Roof Got Wet” ‘in Konkani) Thunder & Lightning marked Early Morning Surprise Showers in City

Mangaluru: While many citizens were still in bed, the city witnessed surprise rain during the early Wednesday morning around 6.15 am, on 9 March and it continued to rain for about 40 minutes. Even though it was not pouring down heavily, the showers were enough to wet the clothes put out for drying, firewood left out for drying, or other items left out. This time the weatherman was right since it was predicted that DK? Mangaluru will see a spell of rain on 9 and 10 March. Usually, the pre-monsoon is expected sometime in the third week of April and the beginning of May followed by South West monsoons in the first week of June. All we could say is that “Probably it rained due to Global Warming?.

Around 6.15 am or so, my dogs started barking due to thunder sounds, and I woke up to see what was going on- and to my surprise, it was raining outside, with lightning in the skies. I put my rain jacket on and took the dogs for a walk-and my four-legged furry ones enjoyed every bit of the raindrops falling on them. The cool breeze spreads a blanket of pleasant weather around, bringing down the summer heat considerably. The breeze was accompanied by a steady drizzle that continued for a while. If you look outside, the skies are still gloomy/bit dark with clouds covering the early sunrise.

The drizzle gave some respite from the dryness the city had endured over the last few months. Although it didn’t rain heavily, it was enough to wet some of the items or clothes left out to dry- and also put a few people in inconveniences since they were not prepared for a surprise rain. Travellers who came down from Bengaluru had to get wet when they alighted the buses near Jyothi circle; labourers at the vegetable market also faced a bit of hardship loading and unloading goods, since they didn’t expect rain, and had no rain gear on; early morning travellers who came by train or bus had to take shelter since no one had an umbrella or a rain gear; Such was the situation due to the unexpected early morning shower, but everyone did bear with the consequences they had to face.

The proverb “March winds and April showers bring forth May flowers”, or the shorter, trochaic version “April showers bring May flowers” are common expressions in English speaking countries. Even though it’s not April yet, we got showers in the second week of March month? Whatever the versions are, the monsoon seemed like it came a few weeks earlier than the expected time which starts in May/June. Today’smorning rain was quiet enough to dampen the soil, create some cool temperature, was a relief for plants and trees, etc etc. After days of searing heat, early Wednesday morning saw the city under a cover of clouds. The sudden drizzle took everyone by surprise, especially the people who go to work early in the morning and also the morning vendors who deliver newspapers, milk etc- The street vendors had to hide their stuff from getting wet.

For that matter, Rain in March is unusual. It was a blink-and-miss drizzle in most parts of the city, but certain pockets recorded significant rainfall. But the drizzle was quite enough to wet a few commuters and two-wheeler riders. While Kudla’s climate may indeed be changing, including under the influence of anthropogenic, global climate change, it is important to understand the nuances of the City’s weather, climate and variability first. One question many citizens may ask- “How come it rains here in March?” The adage ‘When it rains, it pours!’ seems to be particularly apt for March? What kind of rain is this, which comes but rarely, but pours a lot when it does? – I bet many will ask.

Sources reveal that in all, Coastal City Mangaluru occasionally gets off-season rains from oceanic depressions in the months of February and March. While infrequent, they can contribute to significant rains in the city when they do appear. It is easy to claim that Mangaluru’s summers are starting early and thus the summer rains are starting early as well, but the evidence for such a case remains weak. Now, will such oceanic depressions over the Indian Ocean become more frequent or more intense due to climate change? The most honest answer one can give today is ‘Maybe’.

And due to this early Monsoon rain this morning, white foam or scum was observed on some of the roads of the city. This is because the rainwater mixes with a few months’ worths of oils, tar and rubber that have accumulated on the roads. They may make the roads more slippery than usual. But we should be all happy that at least this rain did cool down the temperature a bit- and if it continues for a couple of days- I bet everyone will have a cool and pleasant day ahead.