PAC jawan arrested on rape charges in UP



Amroha (UP): A jawan of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman here in Amroha.

He has been sent to jail.

The accused, identified as Salman, is posted in Sitapur.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was returning home from her coaching class on Tuesday last week, when she happened to meet Salman on the way. He offered her a lift and she accepted. He allegedly took her to a hotel and raped her.

Ajay Pratap Singh, additional superintendent of police (ASP), said a case has been registered against the PAC jawan under IPC section 376 (rape), 354 using force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 504 (criminal intimidation).

The victim is a graduate and she was taking coaching in order to secure a government job.

