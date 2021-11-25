Pachchanady Road Overbridge from Bondel to Vamanjoor Now OPEN for Traffic

Mangaluru: After the work at the level crossing at Pachanady which started on 10 October 2021 was closed to facilitate the concreting of approach roads to the new Road over Bridge (ROB) that was being constructed by the Southern Railway, is now OPEN for traffic. As part of the final leg of the RoB construction, the work for re-grading and concreting of approach roads at both Bondel and Vamanjoor sides of the project was scheduled to start between October 10 and November 10. Now that the work on the overbridge over the Mangaluru- Mumbai railway line is complete, motorists will be free from waiting at the level cross, where the level crossing closure takes place at least 50 times in 24 hours.

During the construction commuters had faced lots of inconveniences and hassles, since vehicles were diverted to alternative routes. Accordingly, light four-wheelers had to take the alternative route via PWD Bund Road originating from Pachanady. Heavy vehicles like buses and trucks moved through Kulshekar to reach Vamanjoor from Bondel. Now the new RoB will ensure hassle-free access from Bondel and Vamanjoor. The 27.95 m long and 12 m wide RoB was built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore utilising funds from the track-doubling project. The old RoB was only 9.25 m long and 6 m wide. The work on approach roads — 150 m on Bondel side and 100 m on Vamanjoor side, was executed as part of the project.

Sources reveal that in 2017, the construction wing of Southern Railway had dismantled the 6-metre-wide and 9.25-metre-long old RoB to facilitate line doubling between Mangaluru Junction and Panambur. A temporary level-crossing had been provided about 300 metres to the south of the old RoB. Construction of the new RoB with a width of 12 metres and length of 27.95 metres at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore was delayed, which irked motorists who had to endure long periods of waiting at the level-crossing as the Mangaluru-Mumbai line is one of the busiest routes. Local MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and other elected representatives had urged the SR to complete the project at the earliest.

Later after pressure from political leaders and the public, Southern Railway undertook the work on approach roads at both ends of the RoB to match the existing concrete Bondel-Vamanjoor Road. While 150 metres of the concrete road was provided on the Bondel-side, 100 metres of the concrete road was provided on the Vamanjoor side, according to SR. To facilitate the construction of the approach roads, SR has to close the approach roads towards the make-shift level crossing too. Consequently, it has obtained permission from the Dakshina Kannada district administration to close the stretch of the Bondel-Vamanjoor Road near the RoB from October 10 until completion of work. And the work was completed on Wednesday, with a few final touches here and there.

The approach roads on both sides of the overbridge have a little mork to be completed, which will be done soon, according to railway officials. The execution team at the helm of this project consisted of Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction, Mangaluru) S Vinoth Kumar, and assistant Executive Engineer (Construction, Ernakulam) S Anil Kumar.

To Facilitate Concreting of New RoB, Level Crossing at Pachanady Closed for a Month Effective 10 Oct