Pacific Islands Forum launches 2050 Strategy to set vision, direction for region

Suva: The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) has launched the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent (2050 Strategy), which sets the vision and direction for the region and provides a framework for all development partners to align their cooperation with the island countries.

The 2050 Strategy determines regional cooperation and broader action around the seven key thematic areas of political leadership and regionalism, people-centered development, peace and security, resource and economic development, climate change, ocean and environment, and technology and connectivity.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the 2050 Strategy, Fijian Prime Minister and the forum chair Voreqe Bainimarama said that this framework places the Blue Pacific at the centre of regional policy-making while strengthening collective action.

This binding document also calls for inspired leadership and long-term commitment, he added.

For his part, PIF Secretary-General Henry Puna said that this development provides a new narrative for Pacific regionalism, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Pacific regionalism is more than a set of activities, it is an expression of our shared vision and ambitions and it is about how we come together to address our shared challenges and to make the most of our shared strengths and opportunities,” he added.

The 2050 Strategy builds on a long history of working together, which dates back to the establishment of the PIF in 1971 to strengthen their collective voice and reveal their commitment to political and economic cooperation, said the leaders.

“In this context, the 2050 Strategy sets out our long-term approach to working together as a region, and as countries and territories, communities, and people of the Pacific,” the leaders added.

During the four-day meeting, which started on Monday, PIF leaders discussed issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and other socio-economic challenges.

Founded in 1971, the PIF is the region’s premier political and economic policy organisation.