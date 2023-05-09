Padamashali Family UAE Holds 13th Annual ‘Shree Sathyanarayana Puja’

UAE: Padamashali Family UAE performed their 13th Annual ‘Shree Sathyanarayana Puja’ at the Sindhi Ceremonial Hall, Bur Dubai on 7th May 2023.

The Puja was performed in a pure devotional way and witnessed by a large number of devotees.

The Puja began with the lighting of the lamp by Sumangalies followed by Bhajans by the members and devotees. Jagdish Padmashali and Divya performed the Puja ritual on behalf of the Padamashali Family under the guidance of Purohith Bhujanga Bhat assisted by Muralidhar Krishna.

The community members enthralled the gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the Puja supported by Rajesh Kutthar and Ragu Poojary in Tabla & Harmonium.

Founder President Ravi Shettigar graced the occasion from his home town and remembered the support and help received from other community leaders at the time of the formation of Padmashali Community UAE.

President of the Padmashali community Raghuram Shettigar explained the importance of higher education to get more respectable positions in society and also requested more people to come forward to crack the competitive exams.

Many other community leaders graced ‘Shree Sathyanarayana Puja’ and extended their support and wish to maintain a cordial relationship with Padmashali Family. The puja responsibilities were well executed by the Puja Team consisting of Dhanjay Shettigar, Purandhara Shettigar, Aravind Shettigar, Manohor Shettigar, Manish Padmashali and members of the ladies’ wing of the Padamashali committee.

Purandar Shettigar and team beautifully decorated the puja mandap and Keerthi Kumar compered the programme. The vote of thanks was delivered by Arundathi Manohar. The Puja concluded with the Mahamangalaarathi and Mahaprasadam.

Vice President Varadaraj, Committee members and all the members of Padmashali Family UAE thanked all the devotees and community leaders for being part of the Puja and making the event a successful one.

Like this: Like Loading...