Padayatra by Harake Seva Troupe to Allow Yakshagana to be Staged Overnight

Mangaluru: Ashok Krishnapura, the committee member of Harake Seva Troupe addressing the media persons said, ” Various associations, devotees and Yakshagana lovers associated with Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Yakshagana Dashavatara Mandali, popularly known as Kateel Mela, a ‘Harake Seva’ troupe, will hold a padayatra from Bajpe to Kateel temple, to demand that the state government remove the timing deadline. The event is named as ‘Shree Kateelammanede Bhaktara Nade,’ and will be held on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

He further said, ” Earlier, Yakshagana was held overnight. Currently, it is not allowed to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am. Shree Kateel Yakshaseva Samanvaya Samiti said that because of the rule, the tradition of Kateel Mela has been damaged, which is held after midnight, and ends during the early hours. On explaining why the Kateel Mela should be allowed to conduct all-night Yakshagana, Krishnapura said, “It is an age-old belief that Goddess Kateel Shree Durgaparameshwari would visit all the Kateel Melas post midnight. The century-old Kateel Yakshagana Mela has its traditions and is different from any other troupe in the region. It is not commercial but held as ‘Harake’ and a symbol of religious faith. Further, it is beyond a cultural programme. Yakshagana should also conclude during Brahmi Muhurta. Considering all these facts, Kateel Yakshagana should be given relaxation, and allowed to be held overnight”.

Also speaking, P Sudhakara Kamath, another office-bearer of the Samiti said, “The association has raised our concerns with the Dakshina Kannada district administration and political representatives. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in a recent meeting assured to give special permission for Kateel Mela. The padayatra will be joined by various Hindu associations, devotees, and Yakshagana lovers. We are expecting around 8,000 people to join the padayatra, which will commence at 8:30 am on Sunday.” Banners about the padayatra have been posted on many of the city and service buses.