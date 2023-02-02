Padma Royal Challenge Scheme Dupes 131 People of Rs 1.07 Crore

Gangolli: The Padma Royal Challenge Scheme started by Padma Hegde and Mukambu, duping crores of Rupees from 131 people, has been reported at the Gangolli police station on February 2.

After starting the scheme, Padma Hegde and Mookambu appointed Ratna from Kundabarandady as a member of their organization. They instructed Ratna to get investors for the organization by assuring them of good returns. Accordingly, 131 people have joined the scheme through Ratna.

The members who joined the scheme invested Rs 1,07,60,615, and the money was handed over to Padma Hegde’s office in Bagwadi. In return, the organization gave deposit certificates to the members.

Padma Hegde adopted Kudamba Randadi Government Higher Primary School for a period of Five years and appointed Six honorary teachers and two helpers offering them a handsome salary. But Padma Hegde failed to fulfil her promises, she cheated the members by closing her office in Bagwadi and disappeared.

In this connection, a case has been filed at the Gangolli police station, and the investigation is on.

