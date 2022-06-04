Padubidri Police Arrest Four for Cutting Cake with Sword During Birthday Celebrations

Udupi: The Padubidri Police have arrested four persons in connection with celebrating the birthday by cutting the cake with a sword that went viral on social media.

The arrested have been identified as Jithendra Shetty, Ganesh Poojary, Sharath Shetty and Putta, residents of Padebettu.

According to sources, on May 30, Niranjan Shetty, a resident of Padubidri celebrated his birthday along with the above accused and other friends at his residence. The youth cut the cake using a sword, recorded it and shared the video on social media. Accused Jeethendra Shetty has been involved in many criminal activities under the Padubidri Police station limits.

After the video had gone viral on Social media, Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan instructed the local Police to book a suo-moto case against them. The Padubidri PSI Purushotham booked a case against seven members who were at the Birthday Party and arrested four persons who had used the sword to cut the cake.

The Padubidri Police are investigating the case.