Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation services at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal- A Rewarding Journey

Udupi: An event was conducted to celebrate Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplantation facility and press meet by Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal today under division of Paediatric haematology and Oncology of Manipal Comprehensive Cancer care Centre. Dr Sharath Kumar Rao, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal released information pamphlets on paediatric bone marrow transplant clinic and said that “Bone marrow transplant is a lifesaving procedure for various cancers and blood-related disorders”. He added that “the complex medical treatment is being performed in only major cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and for the first time in Coastal Karnataka, Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal has initiated these services for children”

Medical superintendent, Dr Avinash Shetty emphasized that all the allied departments which are required for successfully performing a bone marrow transplant is available in Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal and that children with these disorders don’t need to travel long distances for this procedure. On this occasion he distributed Manipal Arogya card to Press Reporters.

Dr Vinay M.V, Assistant Professor and Pediatric bone marrow transplant specialist in the division gave an overview of the process of bone marrow transplantation in children. Dr Vasudeva Bhat K, Associate Professor and In charge of the division said that “Bone marrow transplantation has changed the lives of many patients who are diagnosed with diseases previously said to be incurable. The division has completed 10 such transplants so far and successfully cured these patients”.

Dr Archana M.V, Assistant Professor in the Division informed that the division treats these patients holistically by providing financial assistance, nutritional supplementation and accommodation whenever feasible. Dr Naveen Salins, coordinator MCCCC were present. Mr Krishna Prasad from department of Marketing was the master of the ceremony of the program.

