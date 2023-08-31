PAGE to Launch ‘Chiguru’, a Multi-Component Intervention Project on 1 Sept at Kadri Park

People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE) in association with Mangaluru City Police to Launch ‘Chiguru’, a Multi-Component Intervention Project on 1 September at 7.30 am at Kadri Park, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE), in association with Mangaluru city police, will soon launch the ‘Senior Buddy’ programme in Urva and Barke police station limits to socially connect the senior citizens, especially those living alone. Dr Prabha Adhikari, a professor of geriatric medicine and PAGE vice-president, said that lonely senior citizens are at risk of developing dementia once they are socially cut off, inactive, have one to talk to, and later they will fall into depression.

She further said, “In many families, the children will not be able to spend enough time with their parents, as they are busy with work. Hence, under the Senior Buddy programme, will visit the homes of such people, once in fortnight and spend a couple of hours with them, during which they will engage the elderly persons in activities like drawing, painting, listening to music etc. Students of different colleges are being trained in this regard and they will serve as volunteers for at least six months”.

“Last year, PAGE had organised a similar students programme for 60 dementia patients. This year, PAGE has tied up with police, as it will help them easily connect with the elderly citizens. If it is successful, then it will be extended to the entire city,” Adhikari said. PAGE frequently organises memory tests for senior citizens in the city to address the risk factors and cognitive decline is a common factor found among people” added Dr Adhikari.

As part of Alzheimer’s Month, PAGE will also launch ‘Chiguru’, a multi-component intervention programme on September 1 at 7.30 am at Kadri Park in Mangaluru. The cases of dementia are rising rapidly post-Covid. There are instances of elderly persons living alone for one or two years, without any help or proper medication for diabetes and blood pressure, said Adhikari. India has nearly seven million people with dementia

Dr Raghuveer CV -the President of PAGE, Jerardin D’souza -Secretary and Mohanraj- Treasurer, both of PAGE were present during the press meeting.

