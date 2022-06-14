Pak Foreign Minister to visit Iran: Ministry



Islamabad: At the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Iran from June 14 to June 15, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has said.

During his official visit to Tehran, Zardari will hold a detailed exchange of views with his Iranian counterpart on all areas of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials, the ministry said.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides will review all facets of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, electricity supply from Iran, border sustenance markets, road and rail connectivity, and facilitation of pilgrims, it said.

Both sides will also review the regional security situation with a particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and South Asia.

The ministry said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages.

“These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges,” said the ministry.