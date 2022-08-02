Pak military helicopter goes missing with 6 on board



Islamabad: A Pakistan military helicopter has lost contact with the air traffic control in Lasbela district of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, the military said.

The helicopter with six people on board was carrying out a flood relief operation in the area, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Passengers aboard the helicopter included army’s commander of XII-Corps stationed in Quetta, capital city of Balochistan, who was supervising the relief operations in the province, it added.

Search operation for the missing helicopter is underway, according to the ISPR.

