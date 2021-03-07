Spread the love



















Pak Navy suffers casualties in targeted attack



Islamabad: At least two Pakistan Navy officials were killed one other was injured in a targeted attack on their vehicle by unidentified gunmen in the coastal district of Gwadar’s Ganz area.

As per officials, the Pakistan Navy officials were on their way to Ganz from Jiwani when “unidentified attackers opened fire on their vehicle with automatic weapons”.

“One sailor of Pakistan Navy and a barber were martyred and another Navy man suffered injuries,” a security official reported.

Security forces rushed to the scene, cordoning off the area.

“The bodies were sent to their home towns and the injured was later shifted to Karachi,” the official said.

An investigation has been launched into the attack.

The incident comes as part of a chain of targeted attacks being reported from different parts of the Balochistan province, raising serious security concerns.

Recently, five labourers were killed and five others, including two security officials, were injured in a roadside bomb blast that targeted at a vehicle in the Tandori area between Sibi and Harnai.

In another incident, four people were injured during a bomb blast on link road, adjacent to Lazo in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The targeted attacks are being taken with serious and critical eye of the security forces, as the Pakistan Army Chief, during his recent visit to Balochistan, called for vigilance and readiness of the security forces to thwart attempts to destabilise and derail what he called efforts of rooting our terror footprints from the province and ensure peace, security, progress and development of the province.