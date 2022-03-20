Pak Oppn threatens to block OIC meet if no-trust motion is not tabled



Islamabad: The joint Pakistan Opposition has asked the National Assembly Speaker to allow it to table the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, instead of postponing the session for several days, Samaa TV reported.

In the event the Speaker tries to postpone the session, the Opposition would block the OIC foreign ministers’ conference, it has warned.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Fazlur Rehman and other leaders held a press conference after a key meeting of the Opposition parties in Islamabad on Saturday.

They warned the National Assembly Speaker that if he postpones the NA session citing the OIC conference, the Opposition members will stage a sit-in in the National Assembly hall.

“We will see how you convene the OIC conference,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The OIC conference is scheduled to be held in the same hall on March 22 and 23.

At the press conference on Saturday, Bilawal said that faced with a certain defeat, Imran Khan has resorted to undemocratic tactics.

He said that government wants to create a constitutional crisis so that a ‘third power’ could benefit from the situation.