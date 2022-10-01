‘Pak soldier killed in cross-border firing from Afghanistan’



Islamabad: A soldier of the Pakistani army was killed by cross-border firing from Afghanistan in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a statement from the Pakistani army said on Friday evening.

The Inter-Services Public relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said that terrorists opened fire from the Afghan side of the border at the Pakistani troops in the Kharlachi area of Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ISPR added that the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and credible intelligence reports revealed that terrorists suffered heavy casualties. However, a Pakistani soldier lost his life during the exchange of fire, said the media wing.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” said the ISPR.

