Pak violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch district



Srinagar: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district on Wednesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district.

“The Indian army retaliated befittingly,” the spokesman said.

No casualty or damage was reported from the Indian side till the filing of this report.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire along the LoC in J&K over 3,200 times since January 2020. As many as 30 civilians have been killed and over 100 other have been injured in these ceasefire violations.