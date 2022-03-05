Pakistan Minister says sporting events between Pakistan, India should be promoted



New Delhi: Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the government should promote and restore sports between India and Pakistan, including cricket, to connect with people across the border, Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to the media, along with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the minister underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between neighbouring countries through sports.

Referring to the opposition’s plan to stage a protest in Rawalpindi during the Australian team’s tour, Fawad stated that he believed the opposition was working against the interests of the Pakistani people.

He remarked that he will offer the opposition a “free box” in the stadium to “sit in, watch the match and decide their course of action”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle earlier, the minister said that the first clash between Pakistan and Australia, after 24 years, will begin today and thanked the Australian team for “making this March beautiful for us”. He also wished the Pakistani team success.

He also extended his gratitude to the Australian High Commission for its efforts in bringing the Aussies to Pakistan.