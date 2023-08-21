Pakistan President Alvi claims he had been betrayed by his staff

New Delhi: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday denied having signed two crucial pieces of legislation — Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 — claiming he had been betrayed by his staff, the media reported.

The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 had been granted assent as they became law yesterday, Express Tribune reported.

After the approval from the National Assembly, both bills were presented in the Senate. The treasury members criticised the bills, after which the Senate chairman referred the bills to the standing committee.

Later, some controversial clauses of the two bills were taken out and the bills were re-presented in the Senate. After approval, they were sent to President Alvi for his signature, Express Tribune reported.

Taking to the social media platform X (previously known as Twitter), Alvi, however, denied having approved the two laws.

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws,” he said.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within the stipulated time to make them ineffective,” he added, “I confirmed from them many times whether they have been returned and was assured that they were. However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command”, Express Tribune reported.

The president then went on to “ask forgiveness from those who will be affected” by the development.

