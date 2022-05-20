Pakistan reports 89 new Covid-19 cases

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Pakistan reports 89 new Covid-19 cases
 

Islamabad: Pakistan reported 89 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infected people to 1,529,560, the Health Ministry said.

Over 80 Covid cases were reported on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 30,379 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one more death registered, according to the Ministry’s statistics.

On Monday, 17,343 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan and the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent.

At present, 86 active cases are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

 


Spread the love

Leave a Reply