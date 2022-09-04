Pakistani FM thanks China for relief assistance to flood victims

Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked China for its relief support to the flood victims of Pakistan.

“I express profound gratitude to the Chinese leadership and people for additional 300 million yuan (about 43.5 million U.S. dollars) relief assistance for flood victims in Pakistan,” the foreign minister tweeted on Saturday night.

The Chinese government and companies have been providing relief assistance to Pakistan ever since the flood calamity got severe in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season’s monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,290 along with 12,588 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

“This is another manifestation of our unique relationship, the strength of which is reflected in such times of difficulty,” Zardari said.

