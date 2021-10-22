Spread the love



















Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Afghanistan



Kabul: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday, the media reported.

Heading a delegation, Qureshi during his stay in Kabul would hold talks with Afghanistan leaders, Xinhua reported citing TOLO News.

This is Qureshi’s first visit to Kabul since Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban in mid-August.

Qureshi’s talks with Afghanistan leaders would focus on matters pertaining to mutual interests, including opening borders and boosting trade and business between the two neighbouring countries, TOLO News quoted Afghanistan’s administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

