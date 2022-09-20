Pakistan’s Babar Azam looking to England series to regain his form



Karachi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to the upcoming series against England as an opportunity to regain his form.

A prolific scorer, Azam had comparatively quieter outings in the recent Asia Cup cricket tournament in UAE and the Pakistan skipper said he is looking forward to the series against England to get his form back. Babar Azam could manage only 66 runs in six innings in the Asia Cup, a far cry from his performance in the last couple of years.

“I think less about failures when going through a bad patch. As a batsman, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup,” he said after the team had a practice session ahead of the first match of the series here on Thursday.

The seven-match series against England is also crucial because it could help Babar Azam get back his form ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

“Obviously they have come to Pakistan after 17 years so it’s a big series and will help us build us towards the World Cup so all the players will utilise this,” he said.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on Jos Buttler’s England in matches held in Karachi (September 22, 23, 25) and in Lahore (September 28, 30 and October 2).

