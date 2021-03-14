Spread the love



















Palestine extends lockdown in West Bank



Ramallah: Palestinian authorities have announced a decision to extend the full lockdown on the West Bank for five more days, starting from Monday onwards, amid increasing daily Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The decision was made on Saturday during an online meeting held between Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila and Governors of all the districts, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The government decided to ban transportation and movement of vehicles and individuals, except medical teams, between all the West Bank districts, towns and refugee camps, starting on Monday for five days,” an official statement said.

It said all schools and kindergartens will remain closed during the five-day lockdown, adding that the education process will be online except for high-school students.

Weddings, rallies, festivals, mass parties, and mourning will also be prohibited, the statement added.

The government said it decided to tighten the precautionary measures in the West Bank following a high increase of Covid-19 fatalities and infections and its new strains.

On Saturday, Palestine recorded 1,784 new cases, 27 more deaths, and 1,484 recoveries in the last 24 hours in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, according to the Health Ministry.

Currently, 170 infected patients are getting treatment in intensive care units, the Ministry said.