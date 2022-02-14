Palestinian teen killed during West Bank clashes



Ramallah: A 17-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed and 15 others were injured during clashes in northern West Bank, medics said on Monday.

The clashes broke out late Sunday night when an Israeli army team broke into Silat al-Harithiya, a town west of the West Bank city of Jenin, to demolish the house of Mahmoud Jaradat, a Palestinian who was arrested several weeks ago for carrying out attacks against Jewish state, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dozens of Palestinians threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who fired back.

Israeli media reported that the team stormed the town to demolish four Palestinian houses, adding that fierce clashes broke out between the town’s residents and the soldiers.

Also on Sunday night, according to Israel’s Army Radio, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint west of Jenin, and the soldiers fired back.

No injuries were reported among the soldiers.