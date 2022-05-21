Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes



Ramallah: A 17-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed and another critically injured on Saturday during clashes in the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Jani Joukha, director of the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city, told Xinhua news agency that Amjad al-Fayed died after he was shot in the chest during an Israeli army raid on a main street in Jenin.

He added that another young man was critically injured after being shot in the abdomen and was taken to an intensive care unit of the hospital.

Witnesses said an Israeli army force stormed the city before dawn, adding that intensive gunfire was heard due to heavy clashes between the force and Palestinian gunmen.

The Israeli authorities have not commented on the incidents.

Since March, tensions between the two sides have been flaring up. The Israeli army carries out daily raids and incursions into several West Bank towns and cities, mainly in Jenin, in response to attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel.

On Friday, dozens of Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in several West Bank towns and villages, said the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

Among the injured, three were shot by live ammunition, 71 by rubber bullets, and dozens suffered from inhaling tear gas, according to the organization.