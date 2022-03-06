Pallavi Joshi: People with negative agenda not always bad human beings



Mumbai: National Award-winning actress and film producer Pallavi Joshi who is playing an antagonist in the upcoming ‘The Kashmir Files’, says her character is based on some of the professors of JNU and other universities who radicalise the minds of young students.

The story of the film shows the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community in the ’90s era due to the Kashmir insurgency.

While Darshan Kumar plays the character of a young Kashmiri Hindu student of Delhi University, Pallavi plays a professor who motivates students to continue the movement and protests to keep Kashmir as a separate state from India.

In conversation with IANS, Pallavi shares insight into her character.

“The character I am playing in the film is quite a grey character because it is based on many real characters who are living with a certain agenda. There is nothing wrong with living with an agenda but it is a problem when you radicalise the minds of youngsters to create trouble in society and the country at large. My character has an agenda that she uses to bring students together to go against the idea of Akhand Bharat and against the Kashmiri Pandit community. We all know the result of it.”

She further added, “A bad agenda can convert an innocent mind into someone dangerous. It does not matter if I am a good human being or bad, what matters is if the agenda I live with is good or bad. There are many teachers in some of the universities like JNU in Delhi who are brainwashing students to establish their agenda. But they are highly educated, cultured, civilised people. We intend to bring that side of the story in the film.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, also featuring – Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar – ‘The Kashmir Files’ releases in theatres on March 11.