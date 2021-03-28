Spread the love



















Palm Sunday celebrated at Infant Jesus Church, Bantwal

Mangaluru: Palm Sunday, which is the Sunday before Easter in the Christian religion. The palm branch is a symbol of victory, triumph, peace and eternal life, originating in the ancient Near East and the Mediterranean world. Palms, along with other tree branches, are a part of the Feast of Tabernacles, or Booths (Sukkot), and also were used by the Maccabeans when they celebrated defeating the Greeks over 2,100 years ago.

When Jesus entered Jerusalem on the first day of Holy Week riding the foal of a donkey, the palms were waved and laid on the road before him to celebrate the King of the Jews. Three times a year the population of Jerusalem swelled, especially so during the Passover celebration. These pilgrims now in Jerusalem recognized Christ riding the foal of a donkey into Jerusalem as a declaration of victory and salvation. These pilgrims and natives sang praises and shouted “hosanna” to the King of righteousness who comes in the name of the Lord. Hosanna in Hebrew literally means, “I beg you to save,” or “please deliver us.”

Symbolically, Palm Sunday – this year celebrated on 28 March – is a declaration of victory over sin. It marks the end of Jesus’ earthly ministry as this week would be his last week before dying on Good Friday. All of the events of Holy Week would be understood more clearly after Christ’s resurrection, Sunday morning. Palm Sunday was a procession of a king of another kind. One that would die to save His people, and die to pay for the sins of the whole world..

Palm Sunday was observed at Infant Jesus Church, Bantwal, where Rev Fr Melwyn Lobo Head Master of Infant Jesus English Medium School blessed the palms, Rev Fr Valerian D’Souza Parish Priest celebrated Mass and Fr Thrishan D Souza Asst. Parish Priest preached the Homily. More than 1200 parishioners took active part in the liturgy.