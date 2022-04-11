Palm Sunday Celebration and Annual Way of Cross at Mudipu Church 2022



Mangaluru: Palm Sunday celebrations and annual Way of the Cross from St. Joseph Vaz Church to St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu was held on 10th April 2022. The Blessing of the palms was held at 7:30 am, in front of the grotto of the church followed by the procession to the church and Eucharistic Celebration presided over by Fr. Richard D’souza Asst. Parish Priest along with Fr. Assisi Rebello Parish Priest . In his homily Fr. Richard explained the importance of Holy week, which began with the Solemn entry of Jesus to Jerusalem. Holy week is a time to meditate on the Paschal mystery of Jesus.

It is the time to reflect on the passion of Jesus Christ through the stations of the cross with an intention to follow Jesus and to witness Jesus as the mission of every Christian. We need to surrender our sufferings in the form of the stations of the cross to Jesus with an intention for the salvation of the world and to proclaim to the world as our mission.

In the afternoon at 3 pm the annual way of cross from St Joseph Vaz church to St Joseph Vaz Shrine Mudipu was conducted by Fr. Cyril Lobo Asst parish priest Moodubelle Church and Fr Richard D’souza. The stations of the cross were marked from the church to the Holy hill and thousands of people walked to each station by meditating on it by spending 10 minutes on each station. The adoration was conducted at the Shrine and Homily was preached by Fr Cyril Lobo. Devotees were given an opportunity to receive the sacrament of Reconciliation. Fr Assisi Rebello Director & Parish Priest thanked Fr Cyril Lobo and all those who are responsible for the event.