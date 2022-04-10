Palm Sunday observed at Infant Jesus shrine, Bikkarnakatte

Mangaluru: Infant Jesus shrine, Bikkarnakatte, marked the beginning of the Holy Week, with the celebration of the Palm Sunday, at the Grotto of our Lady of Mount Carmel, on the shrine premises.

Palm Sunday is a symbolic recreation of the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, to embrace the will of His Father, by receiving the Cross and dying for the world’s redemption.

The blessings of the palms took place after the first Mass, and before the second. Rev. Fr. Jocy Siddakatte was the main celebrant; he was accompanied by Rev. Fr. Lancy Lewis.

In the procession, which took off from the grotto towards the Shrine, all the faithful participated holding blessed palms in their hands.

With the solemnisation of the Palm Sunday begins the Catholic Liturgical commemoration of the Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday!