Panama hands over Colombian suspect in Haitian president’s assassination to US



Panama City: Panamanian authorities have handed over to US officials a former Colombian military officer implicated in the July 7 assassination of then Haitian president Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, according to the Panamanian National Immigration Service.

Mario Antonio Palacios, who was handed over to the US officials on Tuesday, was detained on Monday night at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, after his deportation flight from Jamaica to Colombia made a stopover. His arrest obeyed an Interpol warrant apparently requested by the US.

Sources said that upon arriving in Panama, the suspect indicated his willingness to surrender to the authorities to be sent to the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Palacios was arrested in October in Jamaica, where he reportedly entered illegally from the Dominican Republic.