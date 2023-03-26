Panambur Police Arrest 14 Persons Involved in Gambling, Seize Cash and Two Motorbikes

Mangaluru: The Panambur police arrested 14 people during a raid at a gambling centre under the Panambur Police Station limits here on March 26.

On getting information from reliable sources, the Panambur Police raided the spot and took 14 persons into custody. Police confiscated cash Rs 78,810 and two motorbikes used for gambling activities.

A case is registered in the Panambur police station and an investigation is on.

