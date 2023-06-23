Panchayat Development Officer Caught Red-handed by Lokayukta Police Taking Rs 20,000 Bribe

Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Mahesh GN of Kaukradi Gram Panchayat Caught Redhanded by Lokayukta Police taking Rs 20,000 Bribe

Mangaluru: The Lokayukta police caught Kaukradi gram panchayat Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Mahesh GN of Kaukradi Gram Panchayat red-handed while he was allegedly receiving Rs 20,000 bribe on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

According to Lokayukta Mangaluru Superintendent of Police C A Simon, officials trapped the PDO following a complaint against him. The complainant stated that he had applied for the 9/11 khata of his land in Kokkada of Belthangady taluk to Kaukradi GP in 2017. When he failed to get it, he once again applied for the same in 2021 after paying the fee. When he met the PDO to enquire about the status of his application on 20 June 2023, the PDO demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. Following this, he submitted a complaint to the Lokayukta police who in turn trapped the PDO.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Lokayukta SP Simon C A. DySP Kalavathi K, Chaluvaraju, inspectors Amanullah and Vinayaka Billava, among others.

