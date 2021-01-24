Spread the love



















Panic buttons at road intersections in Lucknow



Lucknow: The Lucknow Police Commissionerate will soon install panic buttons at several intersections in the Uttar Pradesh capital city to assist people in case of any emergency.

These buttons will also be installed near pink toilets being constructed under the Safe City Mission. The project has already been implemented in Agra and Delhi.

The areas to be covered in the state capital in the first phase, include Gomti Nagar, Indira Nagar, Alambagh and Hazratganj.

The panic buttons will be installed traffic light poles and will be connected to the smart city command and control centre.

Any person who meets with an accident or has a sudden health emergency, can press the button to reach out to the command centre, which, in turn, will provide immediate help.

Artificial Intelligence cameras will also be installed to capture the image of persons in need of help.

After capturing the image, the command centre will alert the nearest police station for rapid action.

Lucknow Smart City CEO Ajay Dwivedi said: “The panic button will be beneficial for citizens in the case of an emergency like accident, health issues, theft, crime and traffic jam. It will also play a crucial role in ensuring women’s safety.”