Pankaj Advani makes magnificent debut in Mumbai Billiards League

India’s ace billiards player Pankaj Advani made a magnificent debut in the Billiards & Snooker Association of Maharashtra-organised annual Mumbai Billiards League 2023 with an unfinished break of 200 in his first outing.



The cue sports maestro Advani (-100 handicap) representing Cricket Club of India (CCI) started in whirlwind fashion and rolled in an unfinished 200-point break and defeated P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘B’ team youngster Aditya Shandilya (+60) by a clear 200-4 margin to set the tone for the team’s facile 587-240 win in a Group-B home fixture.

Advani, who had in grand fashion clinched the prestigious CCI Classic Billiards crown by defeating England’s Rob Hall by a distance in the final on Thursday, exhibited the same kind of form and comfortably constructed the big run to provide his team with the perfect start by pocketing the first match.

Later, Giriraj Gaglani (+70), inspired by Advani’s performance, played confidently well and overcame Hindu Gymkhana’s Variksh Mehta (+70) by a 200-123 point difference.

CCI, who had conceded a 260-point advantage to the opponents, wiped out the handicap and their player Hasan Badami (-20) was left to score 187 points in the third tie against Uday Shah (+80), who had to score 200 points to help Hindu Gym win the contest. The seasoned Badami easily achieved the target, defeating Shah 187-113.

CCI, who were runners-up last year losing to MCF (Mandpeshwar Civic Federation) in the final, have put together a formidable team, which also includes India No. 2 Dhruv Sitwala, the captain of the team, upcoming talent Krish Bajaj and Kanishk Jhanjharia and they are now determined to go the distance and emerge champions.

The remaining matches of all four groups are expected to be completed this weekend.

