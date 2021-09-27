Spread the love



















Pankit Thakker is upset as his show goes off air

Mumbai: Actor Pankit Thakker who essays the character of ‘Chetan Rawal’ in the show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ is upset with the fact that the show is going off air.

He says: “I loved being a part of this show, and I totally enjoyed my role in the show. When any of my shows get over, I feel sad as I get very emotionally connected with my character, it will hurt me for a few days and then as usual I will get over it with time.”

“But for sure I will miss the crew and the set. But I also believe with one ending there is the beginning of something new. I will wait to get back on screen again with something challenging and entertaining,” adds Pankit.

Pankit who has earlier featured in television shows ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’ among others feels lucky to work during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am grateful to God and our producers that at a time when so many people were not working, we all had work on our hands and that we were able to sail through this economic crisis caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I feel lucky about it. I wish our producers, the channel and our entire team of the show a lot of love, luck and abundance in their future endeavours. I do wish to work with the channel and the production again.”

Television show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ is all set to bid adieu to its viewers on October 9. The show started in March 2021 and ran for a span of six months.

Like this: Like Loading...