‘Papa I’m dying’

(the last cry)

Heart touching bone-breaking bond baffling bawl

cool cry for justice just civilization recognition awl

tort tortuous tormenting trauma humanity bondage

striking smashing stunning suffering scramble stage

Lovepreet loving loyal liberated leader to lead the destiny

Satnam Singh father full of promise dreams shattered unity

cold-blooded murder cuts down paddy fields narcissistic gun

paddy for bolster but the destiny dawn cremation of his son

Malicious madly insane violently mowed down by monsters’ vehicle

life was cut short by dictatorial people for power rapacious debacle

treachery treason self-centered stereotyped hard-hearted brutish

seldom faced any trust responsibility for their actions never flourish

Communion compassion commitment truth should win over fascism

do not want compensation cronies crocodile tears but justice federalism

can a mother be consoled composed when only son bulldozed bruised buried?

mother’s tears agony falls like grain in the mud germinates martyrs blood

God never created division borders between brother’s favouritism

love heals arrogance hurts do not kill descent spirit of nationalism

‘Papa I’m dying’ I am dying parting agonizing cry foe melting

live love naked have thy come naked thy go goodness only guiding



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

