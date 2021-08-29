Spread the love



















Paralympic archery: Jyoti’s campaign ends in defeat



Tokyo: Jyoti Baliyan’s challenge in the women’s Individual Compound Open archery competitions at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games came to an end with the Indian losing to Ireland’s Kerrie-Lousie Leonard in a 1/16 Elimination round at the Yumenoshima Final Field here on Sunday.

Jyoti, who had qualified 15th with a score of 671, lost to Kerrie-Lousie — who scored 657 in the ranking round — 137-141 in the 15-arrow elimination round.

Jyoti started with an eight but followed it up with a 10 and nine as she tallied 27 points in the first end. She got a one-point lead as her Irish opponent ended with 26 from two 9s and an eight.

She lost the initiative in the second set of three arrows, a seven after 10 and eight undid her efforts as she earned 25 points while Kerrie-Lousie shot a 29 with two arrows in the inner 10 (X) and one nine to take lead at 55-52.

Jyoti responded with a perfect 30 in the next three arrows, hitting three 10s, Kerrie-Louise shot 29 thanks to a 10, an X, and nine.

The 27-year-old Jyoti managed 29 in the penultimate round while her 30-year-old Irish rival shot a perfect 30 to maintain her upper hand. The Indian could manage only 26 in the fifth and final round of three arrows as Kerrie-Louise shot 27 to seal the victory.

Jyoti will now figure in the Mixed Team compound with Rakesh Kumar in the evening.

