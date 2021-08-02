Paralyzed Stray Puppy Struts in Style with ‘Wheel-Cart’ for Legs made by II MBA Student Priya

Spread the love



















Paralyzed Stray PuppyStruts in Style with ‘Wheel-Cart’ for Legs made by II MBA Student Priya of Moodlakatte Institute of Technology -Kundapura. CHINTU, a four-month-old puppy can now be found happily roaming and frolicking around on a cool set of wheels on the streets of Hosanagadi in front of Priya’s residence.

Mangaluru: Remember how essential training wheels were for you to learn cycling on two wheels? Here we have a stray four-month-old stray puppy, Chintu, which can now be found happily roaming and frolicking around with what look like training wheels, thanks to the efforts put in by a young II MBA student, who has designed a wheel-cart for the disabled stray puppy which she found suffering on the street. Talking about Chintu — who lost sensation in both of her hind legs after an accident, and now got a new life. Thanks to Priya, a II year MBA student of Moodlakatte Institute of Technology-Kundapur, who is taking good care of this cutie at her home in Hosangadi in Kundapur.

Seeing the puppy suffering on the street with those disabled legs, Priya took pity, and came up with a novel idea to build a mini wheel-cart for the puppy, and she did it after getting a few tips on the Internet. Priya on her way to college used to see this puppy everyday, and used to feed her- but one fine day, she decided that something should be done to this paralyzed four-legged “Man’s Best Friend”, so with the consent of her parents she took the dog in a pitiable state home, and it was history. Chintu is happy amidst the family members of her master-Priya!

While the stray was given first aid, she had to be taken to a vet for further treatment, after which the process of making a mini wheel-cart began, and Priya with the help of her dad made the impossible possible. Priya did not lose hope and with the strong support from her parents she was successful in her project. Now Chintu can walk on her forelegs with the help of a wheel cart. And this was all because of the love and care shown by Priya, who noticed the disability and designed a light weight mini wheel-cart using pipes and other materials, after getting a few tips browsing through the Internet. Now, the wheel cart has provided mobility to the puppy.

L-R :Priya’s Family: K Ramaswamy (Dad) , K Veena Pai (Mom), Priya with Chintu and Prema (Granny)

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Priya said, “The wheel cart is lightweight and does not appear as a burden to the puppy. It can be dismantled whenever the puppy is tired and needs to rest.I am happy to see that the puppy is happily roaming freely with the help of her wheel cart. I am also happy for the fact that it was my novel attempt. I studied the height, width and the length of the wheel-cart myself to give maximum comfort to the puppy and it came out well. The cart is attached to the puppy for sometime in the day to enable it to walk and is removed after a while to make sure the puppy does not get tired. She gets so excited when I attach the wheel-cart, and quickly rushes out for a happy walk or run”.

When asked what would be her message to others if they come across suffering stray dogs , Priya said, ” My message to everyone: It’s alright if you don’t want to feed the stray dogs; just don’t injure them, please have some kindness to see if something unexpected occurs. If possible try to adopt, because many of these stray dogs need good homes, so that they can be loved and cared for. More people should come forward and give shelter to differently-abled animals that are in need of shelter,”. Priya is an animal lover, who has a Dachshund breed dog and a couple of cats, and now this desi puppy is all happy to be in a happy family.

Priya’s dad K Ramaswamy and mom, K Veena Pai, both working as Accounts Officers in Karnataka Power Corporation Limited Hosangadi, are praising the efforts put in by her, in giving a new life to a disabled puppy and making a difference. Priya has also received high praises from her College Chairman and HoD of MBA department Dr Patil. If you look around there are hundreds of incidents of stray dogs being hapless victims of cruelty and road accidents. And many of these strays go without food to eat or water to drink, and eventually die of suffering. And as a perfect example of being a Good Samaritan, is this young MBA lass who came to the rescue of a suffering paralyzed puppy, thereby putting a new kind of life in her. Now, Chintu rocks in the company of Priya and her family.

Inspiration can never be limited to one conventional definition because what is overlooked by one, ends up inspiring another. How else would you explain the inclusion of Chintu, a street dog, now on social media and web which focuses on narrating inspiring stories from real life?Well, Chintu was not a regular puppy who you will meet on the street. She was left paralyzed after an accident and had it not been for the intervention of this compassionate young woman, she probably would have succumbed to her injuries. Today, she runs around as freely as any other dog, thanks to a wheel cart and efforts put in by Priya.

Thanks to the love, care and support of Priya, ‘Chintu’ has now emerged a true winner amidst all adversity and Priya wants to inspire the world with her fantastic story, so that others also come forward and help the suffering and disabled dogs.

