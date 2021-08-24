Spread the love



















Paras’ bodyguards assault woman supporter in Hajipur

Patna: A woman supporter of Union Minister Pasupati Kumar Paras in his home constituency Hajipur alleged that she was assaulted by his bodyguards on Monday.

The victim became unconscious for few minutes and was rescued by local traders, who shouted slogans against Paras and showed him black flags. They also threw black ink of his vehicle.

Following the incident, the vehicle of Paras sped away from the place but other vehicle of the convoy was stopped by agitating traders.

“I am a supporter of late Ram Vilas Paswan and I went there to welcome his brother Pasupati Kumar Paras. I want to offer a flower garland but the security personnel wearing black uniforms threw me on the road. The supporters of Paras also misbehaved with me,” said Laxmi Devi, the victim.

The entire incident took place in broad daylight at Ramashish Chowk. Following the incident, traders assembled there in large numbers, and shouted slogans in favour of beleaguered party leader Chirag Paswan.

Paras came to Bihar for the first time after becoming Union Minister. He arrived on Patna on Monday afternoon and went to Hajipur for the road show.

Like this: Like Loading...