PARDESI Fruits are in BIG Demand than DESI Fruits in Kudla



Mangaluru: There has been a BIG crave for Foreign exotic fruits like Dragon Fruit, Butterfruit (Avocado) , Passion Fruit, Mangosteen, Litchi, Rambutan and others among Mangaloreans, who are ready to pay enormous prices for all these exotic fruits. Just look around the City in fruit/vegetable shops, supermarkets, you will find all these exotic foreign fruits, and for that matter, there are quite a few street vendors selling these fruits and making BIG bucks.

No doubt the demand for exotic fruits is growing rapidly among Indians, including Mangaloreans with options like durian, dragon, passion, kiwi, rambutan, Butterfruit, Mangosteen, etc increasingly finding their way to their dining tables. While our desi fruits like bananas, oranges,Guavas and apples remained India’s most favourite, a large section of health-conscious people are increasingly opting for exotic and rare fruits like kiwi, dragon, passion, and durian etc, no matter how expensive they are.

MANGOSTEEN

BUTTER FRUIT aka AVOCADO

DRAGON FRUIT

RAMBUTAN

LITCHI

Jagadish, who manages the HOPCOMS at Kadri, where I buy these exotic and other fruits and vegetables says, “The demand for Dragon, Mongosteen and Butter fruits is in such a big demand we sell them within no time. Rambutan, litchi and kiwis fruits are also fast selling fruits, then bananas, guava, mango etc. Presently the price for butter fruit is Rs 160-Rs 180, which may go up to Rs Rs 380-400 after the season. Litchi are now priced at Rs 140 (Rs 240-260 off season); Rambutan Rs 180 ( Rs 320-350 off season); Dragon Fruit Rs 160-170 ( Rs 240-260 off season) Mangosteen Rs 220-2540 ( Rs 430-450 . And to buy these fruits at a reasonable price is during the season time between May to July or early August”.

Jagadish of HOPCOMS holding Butter Fruits

Sources reveal that Kiwi, Dragon, Passion, and Durian are seeing a rise in popularity since they have become easy to be discovered and bought. Since there has been a BIG demand for these Pardesi exoti fruits, the cultivation of exotic fruits such as rambutan, butter fruit, Rambutan, mangosteen etc is becoming popular in the western coast, particularly Kerala and Karnataka as the common man looks for variety in fruit consumption. It is learnt that the entire production of rambutan in Kerala is getting sold in weeks, indicating people are looking beyond traditional fruits.

Even coffee estate owners in Chikmagalur, Sakleshpur, Mudigere and surrounding areas have also started growing such fruits, and are making BIG bucks out of them. One of my friends here who owns a coffee estate in Sakleshpur brought me a basketful of butter fruit grown in his estate, and I shared them with my friends. But compared to these fruits grown in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and surrounding Asian countries, which I have tried in the USA are far better tastier and juicy than those grown here in Karnataka. But with no other option, if you are craving for such fruits you have to buy it, whether they are tastier or not?

It is learnt that some of the foreign and native fruits (Karnataka) farmers, once confined to the backyard, have grown up as traders on the farm and brought to market. This foreign fruit cultivation trend has increased by 25% in the last three years. Yield is grown in our state with 12 fruits, including avocado, dragon fruit, rambutan, mangosteen, passion fruit,etc . Due to their popularity in the market, easy cultivation, the ability to survive in climate change and relatively low maintenance, farmers tend to favor the cultivation of these fruits.

The Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR is encouraging and supports farmers to grow foreign and local fruits by offering technology and value added support It is learnt that farmers across Karnataka also are turning to perennial crops as a way of mitigating climate change. These are high value crops and have medicinal properties. A farmer in Bengaluru who converted the vineyard into a dragon and butter fruit garden, is getting 80 per cent more income from the Dragon/butter Fruit than the grape.