Parent Management Training Workshop at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: A “Parent Management Training” workshop was organised by the department of M.Sc. Counselling, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya in association with IQAC of the college on 14th September 2023. The workshop was facilitated by Dr. Deepa Kotari, Assistant Professor in Psychology, YIASCM (A unit of Yenepoya Deemed to be University) Kulur Mangaluru

The workshop covered various topics such as the importance of parent-child relationships, common behavioural problems in children, and the techniques of behaviour therapy. Dr. Kotari emphasized the need for effective communication and empathy while working with parents to manage difficult behaviour in children.

The participants including students and practitioners found the workshop informative and interactive and appreciated the practical approach of the workshop. They felt that it would help them in their counselling practice.

Overall, the workshop was a success in achieving its objective of educating participants on Parent Management Training and providing them with hands-on training in implementing behaviour therapy techniques while working with parents. It was a valuable learning experience for all the participants.

Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew, Head, Department of Counselling, Dr. Wilsy Francis, Welfare Officer, Ms.Tahni Anwar, Faculty Member and Counselling Forum Secretary Ms. Kadeja Afreen were present during the occasion. Ms. Navaneesh Rajesh Completed the Program and Sr. Leena and the Team invoked the blessings of the Almighty.

Report by : Dr. Sebastin K V, Dean (Academics)

