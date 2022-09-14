Parents Agree to Donate Organs of Brain Dead Student of St Aloysius PUC

Parents Agree to Donate Organs of Brain Dead Student 16-year-old YASHRAJ of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, and the Organs transplant was done at Indiana Hospital, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Mangaluru: Travelling in a city or service bus by people, especially students, think it is fun, not knowing the danger to their lives. Despite awareness campaigns and stringent actions, the dangerous act of travelling on the footboard of buses continues unabated in the city. It is prevalent in both government and private buses; bus crew has been instructed to prevent it.

In the absence of other modes of public transportation, the pressure on road traffic continues to increase. Either there is an increase in the number of vehicles, causing traffic snarls on roads, or the buses are fully packed, leading to travel on footboard during peak hours. During the peak hours (7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), one could observe commuters travelling on the bus footboards in the City. The major reason for footboard travelling is the lack of adequate number of buses. In most buses, the number of passengers standing is higher than the capacity of the bus, and the sad part is that neither the Transport Department nor traffic police are penalising such buses as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

Although a potentially fatal activity, footboard travelling is considered only a “minor offence” and is penalised under Section 177 (General provision for punishment of offences) of the Motor Vehicles Act, according to the Transport Department official. Even that attracts a meagre fine and it fails to act as a deterrent. And here we have an example of a young 16-year-old student who lost his life by travelling on the bus footboard.

Recalling the incident, on 7 September 2022, Yashraj, aged 16, a First-year Computer student of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru who was travelling on a private bus standing on the footboard, faced a tragic death. While the bus was travelling at a high speed, when it stopped near Kallapu, Yashraj was thrown out of the bus and was critical with head injuries. He was quickly rushed to Indiana Hospital, and even though he was in ICU under treatment, for a week he was declared BRAIN DEAD due to his internal head injuries on 13 September.

In a kind gesture, his grieving parents have decided to donate his organs for a good cause. Yashraj is the son of Ullal Mastikatte residents Tyagaraj, a restaurant owner in Ullal and Ms Mamata, a teacher at Joyland School in the City. On 14 September, a Team of doctors arrived from Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru to carry on with the process of Organ Harvesting/Transplanting. The post-mortem was performed by Dr Sha Navas (MLC Doctor) of Indiana Hospital, and the coordination team consisted of Dr Devanand Shetty- Administrative Medical Officer, Shakir and Noushad (both Managers), Vishwanath, Pooja and Chinju (all of the Quality department); Vijaya Chandra (COO); Hakeem (Executive Officer); and Ali and Kiran (both drivers of the ambulance).

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Devanand Shetty said, “The critically injured Yashraj was brought to our hospital on 7 September, and was admitted to the ICU for further treatment. Even though the doctors tried their best for his survival, he was declared BRAIN DEAD on 13 September, and his parents agreed to donate his organs for a good cause so that others could have a second life. His liver was taken by ambulance in a zero-traffic to reach Mangaluru Airport, from where the organ was flown by a special flight to reach Bengaluru Airport, and then shift the organ to Manipal Hospitals in Whitefield, Bengaluru”.

“Our ambulance driver under zero traffic escorted by Mangaluru South Police traffic jeep reached Mangaluru Airport from Indiana Hospital in eight minutes. While one kidney was taken to KMC, Manipal, the other one was kept at Indiana Hospital. Both eyes/Cornea were taken to KMC Hospital, Manipal. This is the THIRD Organ Harvesting done at Indiana Hospital and was processed in a systematic way since the Organs transplantation has to be done within one to four hours. Unfortunately, his Lungs and Heart could not be harvested due to medical reasons. The need for organ donors has been rising significantly over the years” added Dr Shetty.

He further said, “Becoming a donor is easy. One of the biggest obstacles to organ transplantation is getting individuals to register to become organ donors before they are faced with a tragic situation. Consider these reasons why you should be an organ donor. Receiving an organ can become a life-changing event for many people. It can also help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others”.

Tyagaraj, the father of Yashraj speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Even though I lost my son due to a tragic death, I am happy that his organs will give new life to 4-5 persons who need organs for survival, which I feel our family will be blessed with. My son was a loving young youth who aspired to become a computer professional once he completed his studies at St Aloysius PU College, where he took up Computer as his main subject, unfortunately, he faced a tragic death. No doubt that organ donation is an opportunity to help others, and we are glad that Yashraj’s organs will benefit others in need”.

Choodesh, representing The Jeevasarthakathe also played a vital role in the organ harvesting process. Jeevasarthaka has been constituted by the Government of Karnataka as a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. Jeevasarthakathe works through a team effort of participating hospitals for the achievement of a sustained cadaveric transplant programme, and is entirely responsible for managing the Karnataka State Organ and Tissue Sharing System and any other activity entrusted to it by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government.

Managing Director Dr Yusuf Kumble, Dr Adithya Bharadwaj, and neurosurgeon Dr Elvis Rodrigues of Indiana Hospital were also present during the organ transplant process. The body of Yashraj was handed over to the family in the evening, and the final rites will be held at a Crematorium in Thokkottu.

In conclusion, People are dying while waiting for an organ. One organ donor can help multiple people. One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives. Living donors fill a crucial need. Organ donation can be a rewarding and positive experience. It can help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others. There are no age exclusions to donate. If you are otherwise healthy, many of your organs could still be viable for organ donation. The transplant surgeon evaluates the organs and decides whether they are suitable on a case-by-case basis.

Very few medical conditions disqualify you from donating your organs. It may be determined that certain organs are not suitable for transplantation, but other tissues and organs may be fine. Be an organ donor and save lives. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

