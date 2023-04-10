PARENTS BEWARE! Children’s Play Area inside Kadri Park Pose Hazard & Risk



Mangaluru: Playgrounds should be enjoyable places where children-and parents- don’t have to worry about safety issues presented by the place or the play equipment. But children who use defective playground equipment are placed in considerable jeopardy. Their safety can be maximized through some simple and common-sense strategies, but that is lacking very much at the CHILDRENS’ PLAY AREA inside the KADRI PARK, Mangaluru.

One thing for sure is that whichever project after spending huge money is launched by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), in a few weeks or months the projects are in shambles/dilapidated due to lack of care and maintenance. And for that matter, the Kadri Park Children’s Play area is a perfect example, where you will see rusted equipment and unsafe conditions. Swings and climbing apparatus are the most dangerous equipment on public playgrounds. Rusty play equipment and damaged fall surfaces were found at this location.

The most at-risk age group for playground-related injuries are children ages 5 to 9. And Team Mangalorean noticed while a few parents were with their kids at the play area, quite a few kids have left alone, while their parents, grandparents or guardians were enjoying their walk in the Park. Many of the metal fabrications in the children’s play area have been rusted posing a threat to those using them. Sources reveal that while parks elsewhere in the State have got fibre fixtures for children’s play items, Kadri Park still features fixtures made out of iron which is bound to corrode. Those using swings climbs and slides have to be extra careful so as not to get injured by the rusted parts. And that has been neglected here.

Even though a few pieces of play equipment here have broken down and some others have caught rust and are on the verge of breaking down. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean noticed broken swings and rusted and broken iron rods. But parents who are oblivious to this fact are allowing their children to play on the equipment. There are quite a few swings in the playground and four swings have been hung from one iron rod. Recently, a young girl who was playing at a public park in Bengaluru died due to a head injury when she was hit by a rod while playing. Therefore precaution is necessary, which is ignored here.

Yes, one of the favourite play equipment of the children is the slide. But there is a possibility that the child might suffer a serious skin tear while sliding down the slide in Kadri Park. Normally, a slide ends on a flat surface. Hence when the kids slide down and reach the bottom, they end up in a seating position. But the bottom part of the slide in Kadri Park ends with a sharp edge and can easily tear a kid’s skin. Besides, there is a pit at the bottom of the slide, which has not been filled with sand and is left as is. This will cause even more danger to the kids. Daily many parents let their children play on such broken-down equipment and unknowingly invite danger.

A ‘Young Child in the Mid 50’s?’ using Children’s Play equipment to burn down his calories?

And then we have a few parents and adults who try to be kids and are seen using some of the children’s play equipment, even though caution signs state that the recreational equipment is only for kids below the age of 10, resulting in damaging the equipment due to their body weight. A caretaker at the park said that every year the recreational equipment in the park is repaired. But the parents and relatives who accompany the children also sit on the swing or use other children’s equipment. Because of this the swing etc break down repeatedly. Ignorant adults, I guess!

Sources reveal that hard surfaces are never truly safe. A soft surface is a must after a child slides down, but at Kadri Park, it is very much lacking. Experts say that even the best surface materials are unsafe for falls greater than 12 feet and that the cushioned ground surface must extend at least 6 feet beyond the perimeter of all equipment. Certain playground structures, such as swings and slides, may require an even greater protective perimeter. Surfaces should be free from items and debris, which may cause a child to trip and fall. Standing water can also cause dangerous slips. Playgrounds should be maintained to remove dangerous debris, such as broken glass, empty drink bottles, and sharp and twisted metal, which may injure a child after falling on them.

Equipment designed for younger children should be separated from equipment meant for older children. Older children may be injured when they try to fit into equipment intended for younger children, just as small children lack the physical proportions necessary to be protected while using equipment intended for larger, older children. Materials should be durable and resistant to weathering and abuse. If a part is loose, broken or in need of maintenance, concerned persons should designate the equipment off-limits and report the problem to whoever is responsible for maintaining the equipment. Not sure whether the authorities are adhering to such standards here.

Even though I am a dog lover, many are scared of stray dogs, and for that matter, many stray dogs that are seen roaming inside Kadri Park in Mangaluru pose a threat to children. A woman speaking to Team Mangalorean said that she stopped bringing her two daughters to the park due to these dogs after she read about incidents where stray dogs have bitten or mauled kids in parks/streets elsewhere. I am not saying that all stray dogs are furious and may pounce on children, but you never know, anything could happen at any time- so prevention is better. Hope the park authorities will look into it. I didn’t mean to hurt any dog or pet lovers, but just a suggestion to the park officials on the safer side of the innocent children at play.

While ensuring that the safety of playground equipment will mitigate the dangers they pose to children, the protection is only partial if safe behaviours and practices are ignored. Specifically, children should be monitored when they use the equipment. In summary, playgrounds should be enjoyable and safe havens for children and parents alike, but they can be dangerous places if the equipment is poorly designed or inadequately maintained, and if basic safety practices are disregarded.

