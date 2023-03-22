Parents of Organ Donor Son Get Rs 5 lakh Compensation from Chief Minister Special Fund

Parents of Organ Donor Son Receive Rs 5 lakh Compensation from Chief Minister Special Fund-Thanks to MLA U T Khader for his efforts in getting this compensation to the family of Yashraj, who was a First year Computer student at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident, which happened on 7 September 2022, Yashraj, aged 16, a First-year Computer student of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru who was travelling on a private bus standing on the footboard, faced a tragic death. While the bus was travelling at a high speed, when it stopped near Kallapu, Yashraj was thrown out of the bus and was critical with head injuries. He was quickly rushed to Indiana Hospital, and even though he was in ICU under treatment, for a week he was declared BRAIN DEAD due to his internal head injuries on 13 September 2022..

In a kind gesture, his grieving parents decided to donate their son’s organs for a good cause. Yashraj was the son of Ullal Mastikatte residents Tyagaraj, a restaurant owner in Ullal and Ms Mamata, a teacher at Joyland School in the City. On 14 September, a Team of doctors had arrived from Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru to carry on with the process of Organ Harvesting/Transplanting. The post-mortem was performed by Dr Sha Navas (MLC Doctor) of Indiana Hospital, and the coordination team consisted of Dr Devanand Shetty- Administrative Medical Officer, Shakir and Noushad (both Managers), Vishwanath, Pooja and Chinju (all of the Quality department); Vijaya Chandra (COO); Hakeem (Executive Officer); and Ali and Kiran (both drivers of the ambulance).

YASHRAJ-the Organ Donor

Later, MLA U T Khader, who had visited the house of Yashraj, assured the family to get relief from a special grant of the Chief Minister’s Fund, and the compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been given to Yashraj’s family. On this note MLA Khader said, “Receiving an organ can become a life-changing event for many people. It can also help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others. When Yashraj was declared brain dead, his family came forward to donate his organs, which saved six other peoples’ lives” .

” The family set an example for others to donate organs when their loved ones are declared brain dead. Becoming a donor is easy. One of the biggest obstacles to organ transplantation is getting individuals to register to become organ donors before they are faced with a tragic situation. Consider these reasons why you should be an organ donor.

Awareness regarding this should be created among the public ” added Khader. He also said that recently the organs were donated by the family of Bhooshan Rai, who died in an accident at Kuthar, and that he has appealed for a grant for his family too from the CM’s fund and soon the compensation will be released.

In conclusion, People are dying while waiting for an organ. One organ donor can help multiple people. One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives. Living donors fill a crucial need. Organ donation can be a rewarding and positive experience. It can help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others. There are no age exclusions to donate. If you are otherwise healthy, many of your organs could still be viable for organ donation. The transplant surgeon evaluates the organs and decides whether they are suitable on a case-by-case basis. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

