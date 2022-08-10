Parents, priest booked in Shivamogga for minor girl’s marriage



Shivamogga (Karnataka): In connection with abetting the marriage of a minor girl in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, the police have booked her parents and the groom, as well as a priest, photographer and a cook.

The police said on Wednesday that the marriage of the girl studying in Class 12 had taken place on July 31 at the Balasubramaniyam temple in Santhekadur village.

Following information of the incident, members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) conducted raids on August 1 during a ceremony called ‘Beegara oota’, a post-wedding feast.

Upon inquiring, the girl told the CWC members that she was a minor.

The authorities have lodged FIR against parents of the girl; Santhosh, the groom; his paternal uncle and aunt; the priest who conducted the marriage; a cook; two persons who printed the marriage invitation; and two photographers.

Tunganagar police in Shivamogga district have taken up the investigation.

The case had been registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 under Sections 9, 10 and 11.

According to the police, the girl was in love with Santhosh, her distant relatie.

She was caught red handed while speaking to him, after which the elders decided to get them married.

