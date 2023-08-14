Parents thrash Andhra KV school librarian over sexual harassment

Amaravati: The parents of some girl students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Anantapur on Monday thrashed the school librarian for alleged sexual harassment.

Tension prevailed in the school premises when parents of some students beat up the librarian in front of the school principal.

They alleged that the librarian had been misbehaving with the students for the last few days.

Bhanu Prakash Naik was allegedly asking some girl students to massage him.

He had also threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed this to anyone.

On learning about this, enraged students rushed to the school and pulled up the librarian. They later roughed him up in the principal’s room.

Parents of the students alleged that the principal did not take action despite complaints against the librarian. They demanded that Bhanu Prakash be dismissed from the police. However, the librarian denied the allegations.

Police registered a case against the librarian under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections against the librarian.

Police said they were questioning the librarian and would take necessary action.

Some parents told local media persons that they spoke to higher officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Hyderabad and they promised to constitute a committee to launch an investigation on August 16.

