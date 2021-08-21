Pariah? Pradhan!
Dalit untouchable pariah scheduled caste Harijan
Stigmatised wiped away extinct breed reproduction
asphyxiate hushed mutated voice never to limelight
Used for political gain abused belittled ghastly plight
Silenced singled out lamb hand that rocks the nation
patriotic treasured three colour depth of heart oration
secretive systematic and often carefully orchestrated
decorative destructive lies and disinformation planted
Ignite incite violence discrimination pushed to the wall
existential imminent threat dumped and made dumb
atmosphere of stiff deep trauma fear anxiety penetrated
pumped violence across vulnerables by regressive laws
Teeny angel infant women mothers raped murdered cremated
innocent creative creation inspiring ingenious creature atoned
satanic waves hound hunt sweeping over divine life of children
never allowed to stand on their feet made dysfunctional burden
Hathras victim was forcibly cremated parents wait for due justice
9-year-old girl cream of the creation seeks justice to rest in peace
Rohith Vemula died because of the misuse power and conspiracy
Open the eyes touch the heart wipe the tears before fall and cry
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin is a catholic priest who obtained his Doctorate in the faculty of Human Rights. He has finished his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Laws (LLB) and completed Masters in Sociology and Laws (LLM). He is engaged in teaching philosophical and Theological colleges and is a resource person in current subjects at various institutions. As an advocate mediates to settle the long-pending litigations of property, families and drafts the legal documents. Presently resides at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Karnataka, India.
Mobile: +91- 9902774580
From The Author:
-
Am I untouchables? Than….
-
IS THE 4th PILLAR OF INDIAN DEMOCRACY COLLAPSING?
-
‘I Can’t Breathe’
-
Am I A Pharisee?
-
Mafia Or Mahatma
-
GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD
-
Migrant Workers Not ‘Cats And Dogs’ May 9
-
CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!
-
IS IT CRUELTY TO DIE WITH MALADY?
-
UNGRATEFUL GENERATION!?