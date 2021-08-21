Spread the love



















Pariah? Pradhan!

Dalit untouchable pariah scheduled caste Harijan

Stigmatised wiped away extinct breed reproduction

asphyxiate hushed mutated voice never to limelight

Used for political gain abused belittled ghastly plight

Silenced singled out lamb hand that rocks the nation

patriotic treasured three colour depth of heart oration

secretive systematic and often carefully orchestrated

decorative destructive lies and disinformation planted

Ignite incite violence discrimination pushed to the wall

existential imminent threat dumped and made dumb

atmosphere of stiff deep trauma fear anxiety penetrated

pumped violence across vulnerables by regressive laws

Teeny angel infant women mothers raped murdered cremated

innocent creative creation inspiring ingenious creature atoned

satanic waves hound hunt sweeping over divine life of children

never allowed to stand on their feet made dysfunctional burden

Hathras victim was forcibly cremated parents wait for due justice

9-year-old girl cream of the creation seeks justice to rest in peace

Rohith Vemula died because of the misuse power and conspiracy

Open the eyes touch the heart wipe the tears before fall and cry



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin is a catholic priest who obtained his Doctorate in the faculty of Human Rights. He has finished his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Laws (LLB) and completed Masters in Sociology and Laws (LLM). He is engaged in teaching philosophical and Theological colleges and is a resource person in current subjects at various institutions. As an advocate mediates to settle the long-pending litigations of property, families and drafts the legal documents. Presently resides at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Karnataka, India.

Mobile: +91- 9902774580

From The Author:

